Sunday 24 June 2018

Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World’s Ugliest Dog title

From hairless bodies to lolling tongues, here are some of the other animals who lost out on the title.

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands on stage after being announced the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands on stage after being announced the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A nine-year-old English bulldog has been named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title on Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive 1,500 dollars for Zsa Zsa’s win.

Zsa Zsa, winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Megan Brainard, after her dog Zsa Zsa is announced the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections – some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues.

The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet and they are evaluated by a panel of judges.

Wild Thang, a Pekingese, stands onstage during the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Rascal Deux before the contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Martha, a Neopolitan Mastiff who won the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest (Jeff Chiu/AP)

The competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on a Friday night, but organisers moved this year’s competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

