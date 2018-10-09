News World News

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Zookeeper dies after ‘tiger attack’ in Japan

Local police say 40-year-old Akira Furusho was found bleeding from his neck inside a cage at Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima.

Riku the tiger (Hirakawa Zoological Park/Kyodo News via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Japanese police are investigating the death of a zookeeper killed in an apparent attack by a white tiger.

Local officers said 40-year-old Akira Furusho was found bleeding from his neck and collapsed inside a tiger cage at Hirakawa Zoological Park in Kagoshima, southern Japan.

Zoo officials said they believe Mr Furusho was attacked while trying to move a male tiger from its exhibition cage to its night-time enclosure. The cat is one of four rare white tigers at the zoo.

Mr Furusho was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead. His post-mortem results are pending.

The tiger was sedated with a tranquilliser gun.

The white tiger area is closed to the public while police investigate.

Press Association

