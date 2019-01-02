Zoo suspends exhibits after toddler enters rhino enclosure
The Brevard Zoo announced the suspension of the Rhino Encounters exhibit and similar displays in a statement on Wednesday.
A zoo where a toddler stumbled into a rhinoceros enclosure is suspending exhibits offering “premium” animal experiences while officials review safety protocol.
The two-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for treatment on Tuesday after she stumbled through steel poles separating the rhinos and spectators.
Officials at the zoo on Florida’s Space Coast say a rhino’s snout touched the girl before she was retrieved in a matter of seconds from the exhibit.
The girl’s father said his daughter is doing well.
Press Association