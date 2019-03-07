News World News

Thursday 7 March 2019

Zoo closed after huge sinkhole discovered

Officials in Kentucky estimated the sinkhole is about 45 metres by 75 metres, and about 15 metres deep in places.

The edge of a giant sinkhole at Louisville Zoo (Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)
The edge of a giant sinkhole at Louisville Zoo (Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A zoo in the United States has been forced to close while engineers study a newly discovered sinkhole.

The huge sinkhole at the zoo in Kentucky was found in an undeveloped area away from any zoo animals.

Louisville Zoo spokeswoman Kyle Shepherd She said no people or animals were reported injured and no buildings were damaged.

Officials estimated that the sinkhole is about 45 metres by 75 metres, and about 15 metres deep in places.

The nearby Louisville Mega Cavern also said it was closing temporarily because of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake reported in neighbouring Tennessee.

Officials said they have not determined whether the earthquake caused the sinkhole.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News