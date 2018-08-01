Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party wins control of parliament

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has won a majority of seats in parliament, the country’s electoral commission said.

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party has won a majority of seats in parliament, the country’s electoral commission said.

Zanu-PF has 109 seats versus the main opposition MDC party which has taken 41 in the House of Assembly, which has 210 seats.

According to the electoral commission announcement, 58 parliamentary seats are yet to be declared.

The commission said it will announce the results of the presidential race, pitting President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, after all the votes have come in.

Press Association