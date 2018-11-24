Zimbabwe’s Mugabe no longer able to walk, says president

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe is no longer able to walk as his health declines, his successor has said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told ruling party supporters at a rally on Saturday that the 94-year-old has been in hospital in Singapore for the past two months.

“He can no longer walk but we will continue to take care of him,” said Mr Mnangagwa, who took over from his former mentor a year ago after Mr Mugabe stepped down under military pressure.

Mr Mnangagwa said Mr Mugabe was supposed to return to Zimbabwe on October 15 but was not feeling well. He did not give further details about Mr Mugabe’s condition.

The former president is now expected to return to Zimbabwe on November 30.

Mr Mugabe was the world’s oldest head of state before his dramatic exit.

Press Association