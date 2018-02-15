Zimbabwean leader vows fair contest in tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai

Zimbabwe’s president has expressed condolences over the death of longtime opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and said upcoming elections must be free and fair “in tribute to him”.

Mr Tsvangirai, who was the boldest opponent to longtime leader Robert Mugabe, died Wednesday in a Johannesburg hospital at age 65 after a long battle with cancer.

His death leaves Zimbabwe’s opposition in disarray with the first post-Mugabe elections approaching. Mr Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change party met on Thursday on the way forward while thousands of supporters gathered, singing songs of tribute. Rest in peace Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. pic.twitter.com/cufRt2YS4k — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) February 15, 2018 President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe ally, said in a statement that consultations were under way about what the government can do to “accord the late departed befitting honour”.

Mr Mnangagwa has repeatedly promised fair elections as he seeks to attract foreign investment after years of international sanctions over alleged human rights abuses. The MDC-T party said it has appointed Nelson Chamisa, a charismatic 40-year-old official, as acting leader. The party said it will meet again to choose a candidate for upcoming elections.

Mr Chamisa said Mr Tsvangirai’s legacy “is very much in safe hands.” He also criticised Mr Mnangagwa’s government as a “militarily junta futilely disguised as a civilian administration.” The military was instrumental in pressuring Mr Mugabe to resign in November after 37 years in power, prompting the ruling party to turn against him amid anger that Mr Mugabe’s unpopular wife appeared to be positioning herself to succeed him as president.

Press Association