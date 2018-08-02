Zimbabwe troops in Harare ‘until situation over’

Zimbabwean authorities say the military will remain in the capital until “this situation is over” amid opposition protests over alleged manipulation of Monday’s election results.

Home affairs minister Obert Mpofu accused the opposition of using the presence of international election observers to “grandstand” and cause “anarchy”.

The officials offered no new information on the three people killed after the military swept into Harare on Wednesday and started shooting to disperse protesters.

Police have said they requested the military’s help because they were “unable to cope”.

Opposition party supporters in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

The opposition and Western election observers have urged that results of the presidential election be released as soon as possible.

Zimbabwe’s electoral commission said “some time tomorrow” it will reveal when the result will be announced.

On Wednesday President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged political leaders to advocate for peace “as this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close”.

As this day that ended in tragedy comes to a close, I implore all political and community leaders to utter these words loudly and clearly to all those who follow them - “Seek Peace and Pursue it!” — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 1, 2018

Mr Mnangagwa had earlier blamed the opposition for the violence which he said was “meant to disrupt the electoral process”.

Rioting had erupted as opposition supporters clashed with police and troops over delays in announcing the results of the presidential election.

Security forces opened fire with guns, water cannons and tear gas, and protesters burned cars and threw rocks as helicopters hovered above Harare.

