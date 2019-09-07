News World News

Saturday 7 September 2019

Zimbabwe mourns for Mugabe as flags fly at half-mast

He died on Friday at a hospital in Singapore.

People gather around a newspaper vendor to read headlines on a street in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
People gather around a newspaper vendor to read headlines on a street in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Days of official mourning have begun in Zimbabwe for Robert Mugabe, who had become a national hero despite decades of rule that left the country struggling.

Mr Mugabe, an ex-guerrilla chief who took power in 1980 when Zimbabwe shook off white minority rule and presided for decades while economic turmoil and human rights violations eroded its early promise, died on Friday at a hospital in Singapore.

ipanews_76526349-c50b-43d8-aa34-352e388d6cd0_embedded245074397
Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe (Ben Curtis/AP)

He was 95 and had been forced to relinquish power by a previously loyal military in November 2017.

Flags flew at half-mast on Saturday, but there were no public activities to mark the death of a man who singularly shaped the once-prosperous southern African country in his own image and created a repressive system that some say remains even today.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News