Tuesday 31 July 2018

Zimbabwe awaits results of historic post-Mugabe election

The two main contenders are President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who leads a coalition of opposition groups.

People in Zimbabwe are eagerly awaiting the result of the country’s general election (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
By Christopher Torchia and Farai Mutsaka

Zimbabweans are awaiting results from its first election since former leader Robert Mugabe was ousted.

Officials are counting votes a day after millions of Zimbabweans peacefully cast their votes in a process closely watched by international monitors, who have yet to announce whether the election was free and fair.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says it will release the final tally within five days.

The two main contenders are President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, and Nelson Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who leads a coalition of opposition groups.

More than 5.5 million people were registered to vote and turnout was about 70%.

