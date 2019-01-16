News World News

Wednesday 16 January 2019

Zimbabwe anti-government protest over fuel prices continues

Armed police have surrounded the home of a top activist, while the country’s biggest telecoms firm says it has been forced to shut down the internet.

Soldiers patrol near a barricade (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Streets are deserted in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare as a general strike continues for a third day in protest over the government’s decision to more than double the price of fuel.

Lawyers for activist Evan Mawarire say armed police are surrounding his house in Harare.

ipanews_fb5d26b2-e410-455d-b429-d879ff2e5ae9_embedded240642736
Women inspect their stalls at a market after they were destroyed during demonstrations over the hike in fuel prices in Harare (AP)

Mr Mawarire organised the ThisFlag campaign in 2016 which sparked a string of nationwide anti-government protests.

Zimbabwe’s largest telecoms company, Econet, has sent text messages to customers saying it has been forced by the government to shut down internet service, saying: “The matter is beyond our control.”

