Zimbabwe anti-government protest over fuel prices continues
Armed police have surrounded the home of a top activist, while the country’s biggest telecoms firm says it has been forced to shut down the internet.
Streets are deserted in Zimbabwe’s capital Harare as a general strike continues for a third day in protest over the government’s decision to more than double the price of fuel.
Lawyers for activist Evan Mawarire say armed police are surrounding his house in Harare.
Mr Mawarire organised the ThisFlag campaign in 2016 which sparked a string of nationwide anti-government protests.
Zimbabwe’s largest telecoms company, Econet, has sent text messages to customers saying it has been forced by the government to shut down internet service, saying: “The matter is beyond our control.”
Press Association