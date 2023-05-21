Zelensky’s visit to G7 ‘historically significant’, says Sunak

The presence of the Ukrainian president at the conference in Japan shows a “powerful message” to the Russian leader, Rishi Sunak said.

Sam Blewett

Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the G7 summit in Hiroshima had “historic significance”, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said as he hailed a “real breakthrough” on getting Ukraine advanced fighter jets.