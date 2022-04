Ukraine’s president says he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence in Kyiv on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of the plans on Saturday during a press conference.

Expand Close Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Susan Walsh/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Susan Walsh/AP)

He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday about Mr Zelensky’s remarks.