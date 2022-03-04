| 1.6°C Dublin

Zelensky addresses protesters across Europe

Mr Zelensky appeared on video as he addressed thousands of people protesting over the war in several European cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a video message (Michael Probst/AP) Expand

By Associated Press Reporter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on European nations to support his country’s fight against the invading Russian military.

Mr Zelensky appeared on video as he addressed thousands of people protesting against the war in several European cities – naming among them Paris, Prague, Lyon, Frankfurt and others.

He asked the big crowds not to be silent about what is going on in his country.

People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP) Expand

“Don’t turn a blind eye on this,” he said. “Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” he said though a translator.

“If we fall, you will fall,” he said.

“And if we win, and I’m sure we’ll win, this will be the victory of the whole democratic world, this will be the victory of our freedom, this will be the victory of light over darkness, of freedom over slavery. And if we win we will become as blossoming as Europe. And Europe will be flourishing more than ever,” he said.

“All of you are Ukrainians today, thank you for this.”

