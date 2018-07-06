YouTube vlogger among three killed in waterfall plunge in Canada

Three people, including a YouTube vlogger, have died after falling over a waterfall in Canada.

The victims were in their 20s and 30s and were swimming in a pool system at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia “and then walking along the ledge shortly thereafter”, according to a federal police spokesman.

Cpl Sascha Banks said they fell nearly 100 feet. Search and rescue teams have recovered the bodies.

A family member of travel vlogger Ryker Gamble confirmed that he was among those killed.

He worked on a video blog called High On Life that has more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

At nearly 1,100 feet, Shannon Falls is the third tallest waterfall in British Colombia.

