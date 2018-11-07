You’re fired! Notable departures from Donald Trump’s White House
Jeff Sessions is the latest in a long line of White House staffers who have resigned or been forced from their posts in the past two years.
With US attorney general Jeff Sessions announcing he is standing down at the request of Donald Trump, we take a look at some of the other high-ranking officials who have departed from the White House – either voluntarily or by being sacked by the president.
— November 7: US attorney general Jeff Sessions resigns as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, saying the move came “at Mr Trump’s request”.
— October 9: Mr Trump announces UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation, effective at end of the year.
Saddened to hear @nikkihaley will resign her post at the end of the year. A terrific Ambassador, Haley has stood up for American interests and championed democratic values around the world. I wish her well in whatever success comes next! pic.twitter.com/oMlj4gFjby— Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) October 9, 2018
— August 29: The president announces that White House counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the autumn.
— July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt
— June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler
— April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell
— April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow
Gen McMaster, Dina Powell and Nadia Schadlow did extraordinary job building national security strategy around President Trump's principles— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 6, 2017
— April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert
— March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin
— March 22: National security adviser HR McMaster
— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
— February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
— February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
— December 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
❗️Official Statement from my Publisher @simonschuster @GalleryBooks on TRUMPs attempt to stop publication of #Unhingedhttps://t.co/iS0wlhAYfb— OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) August 16, 2018
— December 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
— September 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
— August 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
— August 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
A friend of mine and a man who has truly seen politics and life as few others ever will, Sean Spicer, has written a great new book, “The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President.” It is a story told with both heart and knowledge. Really good, go get it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018
— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
— February 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn
Press Association