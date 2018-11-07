News World News

Wednesday 7 November 2018

You’re fired! Notable departures from Donald Trump’s White House

Jeff Sessions is the latest in a long line of White House staffers who have resigned or been forced from their posts in the past two years.

President Donald Trump has waved farewell to several key staffers (Manuel Balce Ceneta/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

With US attorney general Jeff Sessions announcing he is standing down at the request of Donald Trump, we take a look at some of the other high-ranking officials who have departed from the White House – either voluntarily or by being sacked by the president.

— November 7: US attorney general Jeff Sessions resigns as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, saying the move came “at Mr Trump’s request”.

— October 9: Mr Trump announces UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation, effective at end of the year.

— August 29: The president announces that White House counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the autumn.

— July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt

— June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler

— April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell

— April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow

— April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert

— March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin

— March 22: National security adviser HR McMaster

— March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

(PA Graphics)

— March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee

— March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn

— February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks

— February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter

— December 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman

— December 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell

— September 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price

— August 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka

— August 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon

ipanews_aaf70df8-e658-4b27-bf5b-69211b705df9_embedded229889220
Steve Bannon behind White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and then-chief of staff Reince Priebus (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

— July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci

— July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus

— July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer

— May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke

— May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey

— March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh

— February 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn

