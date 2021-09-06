| 17.5°C Dublin

Young girl dies on mine drop ride at Colorado amusement park

Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.

By Associated Press Reporter

An investigation is under way after a six-year-old girl on holiday with her family died at an amusement park in the western Colorado town of Glenwood Springs.

Few details have been released, but Suzanne Emery with the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park says “an incident” occurred on Sunday evening on the Haunted Mine Drop ride that caused the death.

The Post Independent reports the park will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

“Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” Ms Emery said in a news release.

Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said park employees initiated first aid until paramedics arrived and determined the girl had died.

The girl’s name has not been released.

The Haunted Mine Drop, which opened in July 2017, is billed as the first drop ride to go underground, plunging riders 110 feet inside of Iron Mountain.

Park visitors are required to sign a release of liability waiver before going on any rides or attractions.

The sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating the death.

