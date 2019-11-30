News World News

Saturday 30 November 2019

Young and old gather for pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong

Demonstrators are angry over a perceived erosion of their rights promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protests continue in Hong Kong (Ng Han Guan/AP)
By Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of older activists have joined young protesters for a unity rally at a Hong Kong park, vowing that their months-long movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory.

Saturday’s rally is among several peaceful gatherings by protesters this week to keep up pressure on the government, amid a lull in violence following a local election victory by the pro-democracy bloc and US support for their cause.

Young and elderly pro-democracy demonstrators gather in Hong Kong (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A local boys’ band played songs to tell protesters that the “whole of Hong Kong is supporting you”.

Speakers reminded the crowd it was not time to celebrate and that the fight for real autonomy must persist.

Many are angry over a perceived erosion of their rights promised when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

