A Chinese technology start-up has begun selling software that recognises people by their body shape and how they walk, enabling identification when faces are hidden from cameras.

A Chinese technology start-up has begun selling software that recognises people by their body shape and how they walk, enabling identification when faces are hidden from cameras.

You can tell by the way I use my walk! Gait recognition software on sale

Already used on the streets of Beijing and Shanghai, “gait recognition” is part of a push to develop artificial-intelligence and data-driven surveillance across China.

A Watrix employee walks around to enable their firm’s gait recognition software to recognise his stride (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Huang Yongzhen, the chief executive of Watrix, said its system can identify people from up to 50 metres away, even with their backs turned or faces covered.

This can fill a gap in facial recognition, which needs close-up, high-resolution views of a person’s face to work.

A screen displays a computer-generated image of a Watrix employee (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Chinese police also use facial recognition to identify people in crowds and arrest errant pedestrians but some have criticised what they perceive to be a surveillance culture.

Press Association