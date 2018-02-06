Yemeni government forces retake strategic town in south-west

Yemen’s war pits a Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally-recognised government against Shia Houthi rebels, who are allied with Iran and control much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

Officials said forces backed by air strikes from the Saudi coalition have taken control of the town of Hays after two weeks of fierce fighting against the rebels.

The fighting has killed at least 85 people from both sides in the past 48 hours.