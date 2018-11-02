News World News

Friday 2 November 2018

Xi-Trump phone call extremely positive, says China

Mr Trump said on Twitter that he and Mr Xi had a very good conversation.

US President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Associated Press Reporter

China’s foreign ministry says a phone conversation between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, about trade and other issues was “extremely positive”.

The ministry said the two leaders agreed to “strengthen economic exchanges” but gave no indication whether they made any progress on settling an escalating tariff war over Beijing’s technology policy.

Mr Trump said earlier on Twitter that he and Mr Xi had a “very good” conversation.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said: “I agree, this phone conversation was an extremely positive phone conversation.”

