WWE star Enzo Amore fired after rape allegation

Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, was fired on Tuesday after initially being suspended, WWE said in a statement.

Police told Phoenix television station ABC-TV that Arndt is being investigated over an alleged assault at a hotel in October.

Officers said the accusation was reported to authorities from a local hospital several days after the alleged assault, but did not release other details.