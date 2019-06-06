Wren Kitchens to create 1,200 jobs in £120m Humber investment

Wren Kitchens is to plough £120 million into a new facility at its Barton-under-Humber headquarters in a project that will create 1,200 jobs, the company said.

The kitchen retailer has submitted a planning application for a new 910,000 sq ft facility to be built behind its existing factory.

It will almost double the number of staff at the north Lincolnshire HQ, which already employs 1,500 people.

The new roles will be in manufacturing, but the firm also expects to add jobs in IT development, engineering, customer service and product development.

Another 1,000 employees work at the company’s other sites in Scunthorpe, Howden and Hull.

The new factory demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing in the UK and particularly the Humber region Mark Pullan, Wren Kitchens

The company said it had considered opening a new production site overseas before settling on the plans.

Mark Pullan, managing director of Wren Kitchens, said: “This project will be the largest single investment in Wren’s history and, having considered different locations both across the UK and abroad, we believe that developing the existing site in Barton-upon-Humber provides us with the best solution.

“The new factory demonstrates our commitment to manufacturing in the UK and particularly the Humber region.

“We believe that continual re-investment in our business is essential to maintaining our current growth rate and, subject to receiving planning approval, the project will be funded internally.”

The company was founded 10 years ago and now has 78 showrooms.

Press Association