WPP shares jumped more than 7% on the back of a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net sales, which comes just weeks after the shock departure of former boss Sir Martin Sorrell.

WPP shares jumped more than 7% on the back of a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter net sales, which comes just weeks after the shock departure of former boss Sir Martin Sorrell.

WPP shares on the up after first results without Sorrell

The advertising giant said like-for-like sales, minus pass-through costs, fell 0.1% over the first three months of the year, while consensus estimates had predicted a drop of 0.9%.

That measure was dragged down by its North American business, which experienced a 2.4% drop, but was supported by its UK division – up 1.6% for the period. Group reported net sales were down 5.1% to £2.9 billion.

Robert Quarta – who stepped in as executive chairman after Sir Martin quit – said the results were in line with management expectations and that its forecast for full year 2018 were unchanged. The company also highlighted that it had clinched new business of 1.7 billion US dollars (£1.2 billion) in billings over the first quarter, and said its joint chief operating officers – Mark Read and Andrew Scott – were moving forward with a strategic review

Mr Read and Mr Scott said they had met a range of “clients and people” in the weeks following Sir Martin’s departure and found “continued support and confidence in WPP”. The advertising guru left the firm abruptly just weeks ago following allegations of personal misconduct through the misuse of company assets.

WPP carried out an inquiry into those allegations, but said the amounts involved were not material. The results come as reports suggest WPP is entertaining offers for its market research division Kantar, with private equity firm CVC Partners touted as a potential buyer.

The co-officers said they would “develop a vision” for the group which focused on growth and address under-performing parts of the business.

“Concentrating our efforts on stimulating growth for our clients, and organising the group to make that possible, is the best way to restore growth for WPP and all its stakeholders.”

WPP shares jumped as much as 7.6% in reaction to the trading update. Shore Capital Markets analyst Roddy Davidson said he was reassured by the “as expected” start to the year and was awaiting the results of the strategic review “with interest”.

“In the meantime, the group faces a more challenging environment. Its growth prospect have diminished (as reflected in our recent downgrades), and Martin Sorrell’s sudden departure has created additional uncertainty,” he said. “We therefore we expect investor sentiment to remain relatively cautious for some time.”

Press Association