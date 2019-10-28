News World News

Monday 28 October 2019

Wounded dog back on the job after tracking Islamic State leader

In this photo provided by the White House via the The military working dog that was injured tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (White House via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A military working dog that was wounded while tracking down the head of the Islamic State is back on duty.

Military officials say the dog’s name is classified. So are any other details, including the breed.

The scene where the Islamic State leader died (Ghaith Alsayed/AP)

General Mark Milley told reporters on Monday that the animal “performed a tremendous service” in tracking down Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a tunnel beneath his compound.

Al-Baghdadi set off an explosion that killed himself and three children and apparently wounded the dog.

Gen Milley said the dog was “slightly wounded” but is now recovering and has returned to duty at an undisclosed location.

He said the US is “protecting the dog’s identity” by keeping any information about the canine classified for now.

