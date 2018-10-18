News World News

Thursday 18 October 2018

Wounded airlifted to Russian hospitals in wake of deadly Crimean shooting

A student killed 19 people and injured more than 50 others in the city of Kerch.

The shooting took place in Kerch (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

At least 10 of those who were wounded in a deadly shooting at a vocational school in Crimea will be airlifted to hospitals in Russia, officials said.

An 18-year-old student went on a shooting rampage at the school on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, killing 19 people and wounding more than 50 others before killing himself.

The massacre took place at a vocational college (AP)

The attack in the city of Kerch was by far the worst school shooting by a student in Russia.

Russian health minister Veronika Skvortsova told Russian news agencies that authorities are preparing to airlift at least 10 people with severe injuries to top Russian hospitals for surgery.

Dozens more remain in hospital in Kerch.

