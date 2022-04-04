World leaders struggle with response as UN climate report challenges energy plans

The world’s governments were struggling last night to agree their response to a report on the rapid action scientists say must be taken to avoid further worsening of the climate crisis.

The report from the United Nations’ science panel, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), is due for publication today after five years of preparation.

The full report – which runs to thousands of pages – has been with the 195 participating governments for months but their task of approving a final summary document with agreed key messages began a fortnight ago.

They were due to finish last Friday.

While previous sessions for associated reports have run into an extra day, the failure to reach agreement by yesterday is an indication of the challenge this report presents for energy policies.

It is understood that the hundreds of scientists who worked on the report have concluded that only rapid deployment of renewable energies in place of oil, gas and coal can hope to reduce carbon emissions sufficiently to slow global warming.

While new and evolving technologies – such as carbon capture from fossils fuels – may have their place in the future, it is believed the report warns they can not be developed at the scale and speed or with the certainty of success that is urgently required.

The implication of such a conclusion is that fossil fuels must be eliminated without delay, with previous phase-out timelines no longer realistic.

That would have posed enormous challenges for governments even before the current energy crisis erupted.

With the prospect of disruption to gas supplies from Russia, shortages worldwide and spiralling prices leading to huge public discontent, some governments are discussing a return to coal for heating and electricity generation.

Coal is the most carbon-intensive of fossil fuels and scientists fear even a temporary increase in its use would dangerously set back the limited progress the world has made towards curbing energy-related emissions.

The report also has a section on the role of agriculture, forestry and other land uses which will receive intense scrutiny. The last UN climate summit, Cop26 which was held in Glasgow last November, saw much focus on methane, a by-product of the livestock and gas industries.

Methane is a relatively short-lived gas so it has previously received less attention than long-lasting carbon dioxide, but while it is in the atmosphere, its potency as a warming gas is multiples of that of carbon-dioxide. More than 100 countries signed a global methane pledge launched at Cop26, agreeing to cut methane emissions by at least 30pc by 2030.

This report may put them under increased pressure to live up to that ambition, but that would have major implications for farming and meat production.

This is the third of three reports by the IPCC since last August.

All of them were guided by the premise that global warming must be kept as much below 2C, and ideally to 1.5C, for the worst impacts of climate change to be avoided.

Current trends in energy use and emissions have temperature rise on course to hit 1.5C within a decade and 3C within 80 years.