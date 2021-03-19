World Happiness Report: Ireland remains in 16th place and Finland keeps top spot

Finland remains the happiest country in the world according to a new report, as Ireland stuck in 16th place for the second year in a row.

Ireland once again ranked 16th in the World Happiness Report, which collected data between 2017 to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Although our Emerald Island has remained in the same place, Ireland’s happiness score has grown slightly, going from 7.021 last year to 7.094 this year.

There are also two Irish cities in the global city ranking, with both of them making the top 50 list. Capital city Dublin comes in at 22nd, while Cork city was ranked at 32nd. However, Cork did rank higher in their estimations for future life evaluation.

As in previous years, many of the Nordic countries claimed the top spots, with Finland coming in first and Denmark following closely behind. Behind them are Switzerland, Iceland and Norway.

Also in the top 10 are other western European nations such as the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria and Luxembourg. New Zealand was the only country not in Europe to make the top 10.

However, its capital city, Wellington, did manage to reach third place in the global city ranking. Other top cities for happiness include Helsinki, Zurich, Tel Aviv and Brisbane.

On the flipside of the ranking are countries which have faced a lot of conflict in recent years, including Zimbabwe, South Sudan and Afghanistan.

Similarly, some of the cities at the bottom of the list have also encountered much instability, with Afghanistan’s capital Kabul coming in last place. Above it are Yemen’s capital Sanaa, as well as Gaza in Palestine.

The report this year placed a particular focus on the environment, noting how the UK government declared a climate emergency back in May of 2019. Several countries followed suit - including Ireland - such as France and Canada.

As for how these rankings are decided, several factors are taken into account. The report notes that: “we are especially interested [in] factors beyond GDP per capita.” The researchers were particularly interested in looking at what makes the Nordic countries stand out compared to other high GDP countries.

Although of course GDP still remains a consideration in the ranking, as does social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

Their latest data from 2019 puts the global happiness life evaluation at 5.45, which is the same as the year before it.

