Monday 16 July 2018

World Cup final protesters get 15 days in jail

They were also banned from attending sports events for three years.

A protester is removed from the pitch during the World Cup final (Aaron Chown/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

The four protesters who barged onto the field at the World Cup final in Moscow have been sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The protesters, members of the Pussy Riot punk collective, ran onto the pitch at Luzhniki Stadium dressed as police officers during the second half of Sunday’s match between France and Croatia.

They called for the release of political prisoners and for more open political competition.

A court on Monday sentenced them after finding them guilty of violating the law on behaviour of sports events spectators.

They were also banned from attending sports events for three years.

