News World News

Monday 9 December 2019

World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

Russia’s hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped.

Russia’s team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi (AP/Mark Humphrey, file)
Russia’s team during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi (AP/Mark Humphrey, file)

By Associated Press Reporter

The Russian flag and national anthem have been banned from the Olympics and other major sports events for four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Russia’s hosting of world championships in Olympic sports also face being stripped after the WADA executive committee approved a full slate of recommended sanctions for tampering with a Moscow laboratory database.

ipanews_1dbb08f2-3b8f-495c-946f-a19e68094755_embedded3159085
Technicians at Russia’s national drug-testing laboratory in Moscow (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in major events only if they are not implicated in positive doping tests or their data was not manipulated, according to the WADA ruling.

But it is unclear how the ruling will affect Russian teams taking part in world championships such as football’s Fifa World Cup.

Russia’s anti-doping agency can appeal the decision.

PA Media

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News