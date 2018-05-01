Workers and activists have marked May Day with rallies to demand their governments address labour issues.

Workers and activists have marked May Day with rallies to demand their governments address labour issues.

Workers across the world have been marking May Day with defiant rallies

International Workers’ Day is a public holiday in many countries, though activities are restricted in some places, sometimes leading to confrontations.

Here is a look at some of the events around the world: Turkey

Police officers detain a woman taking part in May Day protests in Istanbul (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP) Police in Istanbul detained more than a dozen demonstrators who tried to march towards Istanbul’s symbolic main square in defiance of a ban. Turkey declared Taksim Square off-limits to May Day celebrations citing security concerns. Roads leading to the square were blocked and police allowed only small groups of labour union representatives to lay wreaths at a monument there.

Still, a group of some 25 people chanting “Taksim cannot be off limits on May 1” tried to push their way into the square but were rounded up by riot police. Taksim holds a symbolic value for Turkey’s labour movement. In 1977, 34 people were killed there during a May Day event when shots were fired into the crowd from a nearby building.

Philippines About 5,000 people from various groups rallied near the presidential palace in Manila.

They were protesting over the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfil a major campaign promise to end contractualisation, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

South Korea Thousands of labour union members rallied in central Seoul for a higher minimum wage and other demands.

They chanted slogans urging the government to implement a 10,000 won (£6.82) minimum wage and convert all non-regular employees to regular workers with equal pay and treatment. The rally was organised by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions. The police estimated the crowd at 10,000 people.

The union members also demanded that the government scrap the restructuring of the shipbuilding and car industries, and reform the huge conglomerates that dominate the South Korean economy. Indonesia Indonesian workers during a May Day rally in Jakarta (Achmad Ibrahim/AP) About 10,000 workers from various labour groups rallied near the presidential palace in Jakarta to voice their demands.

Most of the workers came from Jakarta and nearby suburbs, but some travelled from West Java and Surabaya. The protesters urged the government to avoid outsourcing, and to raise their wages. They also asked the government to stop foreign labourers from working in Indonesia, saying it decreases employment opportunities for local workers. Cambodia

Cambodian workers shout during a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank in Phnom Penh (Heng Sinith/AP) About 2,000 garment workers gathered at a park in Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, for a rally organised by a garment union coalition. The workers wanted to march to the National Assembly to urge politicians to help them address labour-related concerns, but the group was stopped by riot police. Prime Minister Hun Sun spent May Day with some 5,000 garment workers just outside Phnom Penh. He thanked the workers by announcing that each of them will receive 50,000 riel (£9.18). With a general election coming up in July, Mr Hun Sen has for the past year been courting the large bloc of garment workers, whose unions have traditionally been strong supporters of the opposition.

Sri Lanka Sri Lanka’s government has postponed the rallies and processions that mark May Day because the week-long celebrations of the national festival of Vesak carry on until May 2 this year. The government said in a statement that the decision was taken following requests by leading Buddhist monks, who are very influential in the majority Buddhist country. Vesak is also known as Buddha Purnima and marks the enlightenment of Lord Buddha.

The government has asked political parties and trade unions not to hold rallies on May 1. Some have said they will ignore the government directive and mark the day. Usually, Sri Lankan political parties and trade unions celebrate International Workers’ Day with colourful parades and giant rallies to showcase their political and organisational strength. The government said it will mark International Workers’ Day on May 7.

Press Association