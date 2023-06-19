Woman with Down’s syndrome ‘very proud’ after achieving world record

Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records adjudicator Prav (Mencap/PA)

By Lauren Shirreff, PA

A woman who set a world record for identifying the most celebrity birthdays in three minutes has said she is “very proud” to be challenging perceptions about what people with Down’s syndrome can achieve.