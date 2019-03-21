A European arrest warrant is being sought for a woman who posed as a man on a gay dating app.

Woman who posed as man on gay dating app to stalk and harrass victims has fled to France

Yannick Glaudin, 30, is due to be sentenced on charges of disclosing private sexual photos, harassment and stalking but has fled to France, a court heard.

She was granted bail after pleading guilty to the charges at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court in July last year but has since failed to appear at court.

In a hearing at the Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, prosecutor Claire Cooper requested Glaudin's sentencing be adjourned for four weeks while a European arrest warrant was processed.

Agreeing to the delay, judge Usha Karu expressed concern over the timing of the adjournment.

She asked: "In the current political climate is there a good chance that you are going to be able to achieve your objective?"

Glaudin, who court staff said was previously living in Tower Hamlets, pleaded guilty on July 11 to harassment without violence, stalking without fear, alarm or distress, and disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress.

The offences occurred between December 2017 and July 2018.

A bench warrant was issued for Glaudin after she failed to attend court on September 5, court staff said.

A telephone hearing will be held at the Inner London Crown Court on April 17 to check on the progress of the European arrest warrant and discuss whether Glaudin can be sentenced in her absence.

