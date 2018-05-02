Woman who educates teenage refugees named best teacher in US

Mr Trump honoured Mandy Manning, who teaches at the Newcomer Centre at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington state.

The president commended her passion and “incredible devotion” to teaching during brief remarks at a White House ceremony.

The school specialises in English language development for new refugees and immigrant students.

He said teachers like Ms Manning play a vital role in the well-being of the nation’s children, the strength of its communities and national success.

Ms Manning was accompanied by state teacher of the year winners.