Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth
By Associated Press Reporter
A woman taking a weekend walk on a beach in California found something unusual sticking out of the sand: a tooth from an ancient mastodon.
Latest World News
Woman walking on California beach finds ancient mastodon tooth
Joe Biden jokes he ‘got sandbagged’ after tripping and falling at graduation event
Dozens of bags containing human remains found in Mexico
Blind councillor to take part in first triathlon in bid to inspire others
Naked man jumps on Vatican altar in Ukraine war protest
Australian soldier hero ‘committed war crimes’, court rules as he loses civil defamation case
Phillip Schofield to sell £1.2m London flat at centre of affair claims
Girl (9) and her mother die in Kyiv as air raid shelter shut
US sitcom star and Scientologist Danny Masterson is facing 30 years in prison after rape conviction
Kim Jong-Un gains weight again by ‘gorging on foreign snacks and alcohol’
Top Stories
Can I tell my wife her pandemic weight gain is impacting our sex life without hurting her?
Live in a fantasy mansion for less than €700k
Ban on use of nursing homes to house refugees lifted but operators face two-year wait to exit market
The Indo Daily: Great Pretender or White House contender? Ron DeSantis and his US presidential bid
Latest NewsMore
Robbie Keane and Sam Allardyce on way out of Leeds
Bankrupt dentist accused of shoddy work and dishonesty in Northern Ireland now working in Republic
William and Kate celebrate wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia
Angus Woods: IFA Presidential Election revamp is needed to eradicate big-county advantage
Richard Hackett: Schemes would be dead in the water without advisors
World Drowning Prevention Day | Do One Thing
Finola Meredith: Banning Hitler’s items will only make them more desirable
Dundalk’s Hayden Muller reflects on ‘massive’ learning curve after arriving at Oriel
Water Safety: How to stay afloat and prepare for seaside emergencies