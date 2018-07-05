News World News

Thursday 5 July 2018

Woman to appear in court over Statue of Liberty protest

Therese Okoumou is said to have carried out a demonstration against the separation of immigrant children from their parents.

The incident unfolds at the famous monument (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of New York City’s Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, is set to face a judge in New York.

A federal official said the woman, identified as Therese Okoumou, told police she was protesting against the separation of immigrant children from parents who cross the US-Mexico border illegally.

A court appearance is expected some time on Thursday.

The group which organised a protest at the statue earlier on Wednesday said she also took part in unfurling a banner at the statue’s pedestal.

