Woman stranded in Australian bush for five days survives on wine and sweets
Liam JamesUK Independent
A woman was stranded in the Australian bush for five days with only a bottle of wine and sweets to live on.
Latest World News
Coronation celebrations held across Northern Ireland for bank holiday
Woman stranded in Australian bush for five days survives on wine and sweets
Duke of Edinburgh feared Miss Piggy encounter at Coronation Concert
Brian Laundrie’s mom ‘offered to bake him a cake with a shiv’ if he was jailed for Gabby Petito murder
Former ‘Yotties’ unite for annual working party on Royal Yacht Britannia
Remains of missing pub landlord discovered inside two crocodiles
Australia hit by high winds, snow and hail
Donald Trump won’t testify in rape case as shocking video revealed
Russia launches massive blitz on Ukraine on eve of Victory Day
Concert drone show organiser describes ‘nerve-wracking but exciting’ evening
Top Stories
Justine O'Mahony: Ok, I may have not grasped the concept of text etiquette, but how does that make me a rude person?
Lindy McDowell: Not quite ostracised, but still an awkward day for ‘Spare’ Harry who walked up aisle of Westminster Abbey on his own
LATEST | Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash
Son of elderly man hacked to death tells murderer ‘you won’t be playing happy families when the sentence is read out’
Latest NewsMore
Martin Storey slams Wexford’s ‘negative’ game plan after poor start to Leinster SHC
Coronation celebrations held across Northern Ireland for bank holiday
Lawyers for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar must be put on notice about challenge to Sipo’s refusal to probe GP contract leak, High Court says
Eurovision singer: Liverpool’s welcome is like a hug from us to Ukraine
Andy Balbirnie and Ireland seeking revenge against Bangladesh following whitewash
Crowds cheer as the Rahmedetal bridge in Western Germany is demolished
Billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg has words with referee after 'losing' match in his first jiu-jitsu competition
Michael Matthews wins stage three of the Giro as Eddie Dunbar climbs into top 20
Solar 21 investors to recover just 61.2pc of what they are owed, court told
Woman stranded in Australian bush for five days survives on wine and sweets