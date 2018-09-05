News World News

Wednesday 5 September 2018

Woman regrets taking photos of Cosby Show actor working at supermarket

Geoffrey Owens was a former regular on the US TV comedy, once one of the most-watched shows in the world.

Actor Geoffrey Owens said he is thankful for the support he has received (AP)
Actor Geoffrey Owens said he is thankful for the support he has received (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

The woman who took photos of a former regular on The Cosby Show while he worked at a New Jersey supermarket has said is filled with regret over the uproar they caused.

Karma Lawrence told NJ.com she took the photos of Geoffrey Owens on impulse and meant no ill will towards him.

She shut down her social media accounts after her photos showed up on news sites, triggering a wave of negative responses.

ipanews_03db438c-eff5-4c5d-9362-8b925d03ede2_embedded1163078
Mr Owens is interviewed about the recent incident (AP)

Mr Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the eldest daughter of Bill Cosby’s character on the TV show.

The photos showed him at a till scanning items for a New Jersey Trader Joe’s complete with a “Geoffrey” name tag – although he no longer works there.

Numerous actors and members of the public voiced support for Mr Owens, saying there is no shame in being a working actor.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News