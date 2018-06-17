News World News

Sunday 17 June 2018

Woman injures two people with box cutter in France

Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal was reported as saying the attacker has been detained.

The attack happened in Toulon, southern France
The attack happened in Toulon, southern France

By Associated Press reporter

A woman crying Allahu akbar, God is great in Arabic, has injured two  people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France,  French media said.

Europe 1 radio quoted the prosecutor of Toulon as saying that a customer in the store in La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest in the Sunday morning attack and taken to hospital.

A woman at the market’s cash register was injured too, but less seriously.

The radio station reported that Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchal said the attacker has been detained.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News