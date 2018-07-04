Woman eats 37 hot dogs to win July 4 eating contest

A Las Vegas woman has consumed 37 hot dogs to win her fifth straight title in the women’s side of the annual July 4 contest.

A Las Vegas woman has consumed 37 hot dogs to win her fifth straight title in the women’s side of the annual July 4 contest.

The Las Vegas competitor fell short of the 41 hot dogs she ate last year but still easily beat second-place finisher Michelle Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona. Ms Lesco ate 28 sausages and buns.

Thousands of people braved high temperatures to witness the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest on the Coney Island boardwalk, New York.

The trophies and champion belts were on display ahead of the contest (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Ms Sudo was a fan favourite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

Press Association