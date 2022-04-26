Woman detained as police hunt for baby kidnapped by stranger in California

A woman has been detained as a “person of interest” after what authorities called inconsistencies in her statements to police about the kidnapping of a three-month-old baby who was taken from his home in the San Francisco Bay Area of California by a stranger a day earlier.

The woman, who has not been identified, was with the child’s grandmother before little Brandon Cuellar was abducted on Monday by an unknown man, San Jose Police spokesman Sergeant Christian Camarillo told reporters.

“This was a person who was with the grandmother yesterday when they went shopping, she was present at the apartment complex when this happened,” he said.

“There have been some inconsistencies with what she has told us. Obviously, drawing our attention to what she knows about this.”

The man entered an apartment in San Jose at around 1pm local time on Monday and walked away with Brandon in a baby carrier, police said.

Police released a video showing the man walking down the pavement holding the baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognise this suspect,” police tweeted.

Sgt Camarillo told reporters on Monday that the kidnapping was reported by the baby’s grandmother.

“According to the grandmother, she came home to this apartment…. She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries,” Sgt Camarillo said.

“In that short amount of time someone entered the apartment … and left with the baby.”

Brandon was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie with dinosaurs on.

Sgt Camarillo said the baby’s mother was at work when the abduction happened.

“Dad right now is out of the picture. He is incarcerated. I don’t know, you know, whether that is going to play into this, but obviously we are going to talk to him soon,” Sgt Camarillo said.

He said it is hard to make out the man who took the baby because he was wearing a mask.

“We need the public’s help right now in San Jose to find this baby. Today someone is walking around with a three-month-old baby that they did not have yesterday,” he said.

The FBI dispatched its child abduction response team to help San Jose police, he said.