A severely injured person who was declared dead at the scene of a road accident in South Africa and taken to a mortuary turned out to be alive.

Woman declared dead at road accident site turned out to be alive

The Gauteng province health department said the person, reported by South African media to be a woman, was taken to a hospital where a forensic officer realised there had been a mistake following the June 24 accident.

The health department said in a statement on Monday that the victim's family has been contacted and an investigation is under way.

It had no details on the victim's condition.

The statement said mortuary staff in Carletonville, near Johannesburg, had been called to the accident scene to collect bodies of people declared dead by staff from a private emergency service.

Online Editors