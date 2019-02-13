A 19-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly throwing two chairs off a 45th-storey balcony on to a busy street in central Toronto.

Woman charged with throwing chairs from Toronto high-rise balcony

The incident was shown in an online video that has sparked widespread outrage.

Detective Todd Higo said Marcella Zoia turned herself in and will appear in court.

A widely viewed video shot from the apartment balcony shows a woman throwing one of the chairs, which plummets to the street below.

Woman to ID in Mischief - Endanger Life investigation for throwing chair over balcony onto roadway below. Image of woman attached. Info contact Toronto Police 416-808-5200 or anonymous Crime Stoppers tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO264141 ^sm pic.twitter.com/hFYvJGSllh — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 11, 2019

Investigators launched a public appeal to identify her.

Zoia is charged with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property and common nuisance.

The chairs landed near the front entrance of the towering building.

There were no reports of injuries.

Constable David Hopkinson said the apartment was being used as a short-term rental.

Press Association