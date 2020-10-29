Woman beheaded and two others killed from knife attack in Nice, France

A woman was beheaded with a knife by an attacker at a church in the French city of Nice this morning.

Two other people were killed and several were injured in the incident that the city’s mayor is describing as terrorism.

The attack took place outside a church and the assailant has been arrested, police in France said.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Twitter the knife attack had happened in or near the city’s Notre Dame church and that police had detained the attacker.

A police source said a woman was decapitated. French politician Marine Le Pen also spoke of a decapitation having occurred in the attack.

The French anti-terrorist prosecutor’s department said it had been asked to investigate the attack.

Reuters journalists at the scene said police armed with automatic weapons had put up a security cordon around the church, which is on Nice’s Jean Medecin avenue, the city’s main shopping thoroughfare. Ambulances and fire service vehicles were also at the scene.

The attack comes while France is still reeling from the beheading earlier this month of French middle school teacher Samuel Paty in Paris by a man of Chechen origin.

Reuters