Woman arrested for 'stomping on sea turtle nest' in Florida

A woman was arrested in Florida this weekend after allegedly stomping on a sea turtle nest with her bare feet.

Yaqun Lu was seen by Florida police officers allegedly holding a wooden stake and "jabbing at the sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet."

Originally from China but now living in Michigan USA, Ms Lu has been charged with molesting or harassing marine turtles and/or their eggs, according to the Miami Herald.

Luckily, the eggs remained unharmed. She was taken into custody and remains there on a $5,000 bond.

"Thankfully, it appears the eggs were not damaged," said Miami Beach Police spokesperson.

"Thankfully, it appears the eggs were not damaged," said Miami Beach Police spokesperson.



Sea turtle nesting season runs from May 1 through October 31.



👉: https://t.co/hxSdKy5rZk pic.twitter.com/TmutaApzsJ — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 15, 2019

The nest was hidden in a closed-off and protected area of Miami Beach with a clear "Do Not Disturb" put in place as three different sea turtle species, the Loggerhead, Green, and Leatherback sea turtles all hatch their young in the area.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, sea turtles are protected under the US Endangered Species act of 1973, while it's illegal to harm or harass sea turtles or their hatchlings in Florida.

The nesting season takes place usually between April and November every year.

