Thursday 12 April 2018

Woman and child stabbed to death at German subway station

The knife attack happened at the Jungfernstieg station in Hamburg.

Fire engines attend the scene in central Hamburg (Eckart Gienke/dpa via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A woman and her child have died after being stabbed by her ex-husband at a busy subway station in central Hamburg, police said.

The knife attack happened on Thursday morning at the Jungfernstieg station in Germany’s second-biggest city.

Parts of the train lines were temporarily shut down as police responded.

The assailant, who was the child’s father, was arrested, police said.

None of those involved was identified and it was not clear what triggered the attack.

