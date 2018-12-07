News World News

Friday 7 December 2018

Woman and baby rescued after falling 20ft into storm drain

A passerby heard the baby crying but could not see the child and called emergency services, police in Tennessee said.

Emergency responders rescue a woman and her baby trapped in a storm drain (Jim Knoll/Clarksville Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A woman and her baby have been rescued after falling 20ft into a storm drain and remaining underground for more than 30 minutes.

The woman was walking through a car park carrying her baby when the storm grate she went across collapsed, police in Clarksville, Tennessee, said.

A passerby heard the baby crying but could not see the child and called emergency services, officers said.

The storm drain (Jim Knoll/Clarksville Police Department via AP)

A helicopter took the woman to hospital but she was conscious and had no visible signs of serious injury.

An ambulance transported the baby, who had a cut but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The drain’s basin was dry and police are not sure why the grate gave way.

Press Association

