Woman and baby rescued after falling 20ft into storm drain
A woman and her baby have been rescued after falling 20ft into a storm drain and remaining underground for more than 30 minutes.
The woman was walking through a car park carrying her baby when the storm grate she went across collapsed, police in Clarksville, Tennessee, said.
A passerby heard the baby crying but could not see the child and called emergency services, officers said.
A helicopter took the woman to hospital but she was conscious and had no visible signs of serious injury.
An ambulance transported the baby, who had a cut but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
The drain’s basin was dry and police are not sure why the grate gave way.
Press Association