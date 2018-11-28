News World News

Wednesday 28 November 2018

Woman and baby killed by grizzly bear in Canada

Valerie Theoret and Adele Roesholt died in the Yukon.

File picture of a gruizzly bear (Amgen/PA)
File picture of a gruizzly bear (Amgen/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

A grizzly bear has killed a woman and her 10-month-old baby in Canada.

The Yukon Coroner’s Service said 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and infant Adele Roesholt died in the attack in the Yukon near the Northwest Territories border.

Coroner Heather Jones said Royal Canadian Mounted Police received a call on Monday from trapper Gjermund Roesholt, who said he was returning from a walk when he was charged by a grizzly bear about 100 metres from a cabin he shared with his wife and infant daughter.

He shot the bear dead, but when he returned to his cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child just outside.

Fatal bear attacks are rare in Canada.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News