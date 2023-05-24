Woman (95) who was tasered by police in Australian care home dies in hospital

Clare Nowland, 95, was tasered by a police officer (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)

Kirsty Needham and Jahnavi Nidumolu

A 95-year-old woman who was allegedly tasered by a police officer in her Australian care home, died in hospital on Wednesday, the New South Wales police force said.

