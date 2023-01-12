Woman (27) who became millionaire after Lotto win says she ‘wouldn’t wish it on anyone’

A young woman who won £1 million in the Lotto at the age of 17 says she “wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

Jane Park (27) recently confessed to Dr Phil that the massive amount of money was not good for a “young naive” teen.

The Edinburgh native told the TV host that “stalkers” and “death threats” were difficult to deal with and, due to body image issues, she spent £50k on plastic surgery.

Read More

The young woman believes she never would have had the procedures – a Brazilian butt lift, a boob job and more – if she had not won the EuroMillions.

“You had stalkers, death threats, people hiding in the bushes and commenting on everything you were doing, which when you're 17 that kind of gets under your skin,” Dr Phil said.

Jane replied: “I wish I’d never won it, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

The Scottish woman is Britain’s youngest ever EuroMillions winner.

“I had a procedure done in a different country and when I flew back I ended up with sepsis, which is like a blood poisoning,” she revealed.

“I literally thought that I was going to die. I don't know what was wrong with me and they said to me I'd had a reaction to the anaesthetic.”

Appearing on an episode called ‘The Curse of the Lotto,’ Jane revealed it took her a month to recover.

The young woman has been open about her Lotto win ever since she scored the life-changing amount of cash ten years ago.

The age limit for entering the lottery has been raised from 16 to 18 in the years since Jane’s huge win.

“It’s a very dark fairy tale that I think no one actually warns you about,” she told Dr Phil.

In 2017, the millionaire influencer and OnlyFans creator told the Sunday People: “I wish I had no money most days. I say to myself: ‘My life would be so much easier if I hadn’t won’.”

“I have material things but apart from that my life is empty. What is my purpose in life?”

She has also described the money as a novelty at first but later turned her “bored” and “miserable.”

“When the story came out that I was going to sue I literally had the worst amount of abuse online,” she told LADBible in 2021.

“People were saying like ‘Die’. I had acid attack threats, it was literally hectic. People were hating on me and I was just this young girl who just wanted to be heard.

“I remember feeling like my life was s**t. I just felt like this was not what I thought it was going to be like.

“I thought it was going to be amazing, like, I was going to be this big massive celebrity. I was going to constantly be on red carpets and stuff.

“I was literally sitting in a three-bedroom house alone, like crying myself to sleep,” she said.

“You have good days and you have bad days. There’s times where I feel lonely and I feel bored and I feel s**t.”